Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 175,329 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.