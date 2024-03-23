Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 175,329 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
