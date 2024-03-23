Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

