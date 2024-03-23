Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price to $37.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $237,364,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

