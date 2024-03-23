Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

