Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 4.8 %
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
