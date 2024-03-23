Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,082 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

