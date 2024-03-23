CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.48

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 28939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CBIZ by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,662,000 after purchasing an additional 112,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

