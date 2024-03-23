Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 714 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

