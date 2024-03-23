Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

