Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Celebrus Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.11.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

