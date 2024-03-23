CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires 110 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in General Electric by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

