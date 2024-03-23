CGC Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

JPIE opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

