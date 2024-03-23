CGC Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

