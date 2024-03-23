CGC Financial Services LLC Has $55,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.