CGC Financial Services LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

