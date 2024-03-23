CGC Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CGC Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,780,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

