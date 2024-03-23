CGC Financial Services LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

