Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of C$21.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.25 million.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
