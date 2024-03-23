Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 16,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

