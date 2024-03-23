Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

