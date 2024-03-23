Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

