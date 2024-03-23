China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $47.90.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.