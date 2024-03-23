China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Shares Down 1.8%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.97. 5,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

