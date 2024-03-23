China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 28,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 100,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

