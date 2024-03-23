Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,522.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,882.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,567.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,238.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,609.13 and a 1 year high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

