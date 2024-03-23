Chris Hoel Sells 32,663 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Hoel sold 500 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,510.00.

Getty Images Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Getty Images by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

