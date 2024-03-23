CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CIXXF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

