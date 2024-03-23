Citigroup Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

