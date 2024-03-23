Client First Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after buying an additional 1,556,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 199,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

