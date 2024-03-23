Client First Capital LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day moving average is $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.