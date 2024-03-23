CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNFGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 453.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 77.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

