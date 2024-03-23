Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 1,734 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter valued at $2,505,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

