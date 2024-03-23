Co. Ltd. Zuu Buys 1,734 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $548,865.54.
Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PTWO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Two
About Pono Capital Two
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pono Capital Two
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.