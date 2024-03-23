Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Argus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

CCEP stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

