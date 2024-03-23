Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $230,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. 296,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital



InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

