Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.0 %

GSK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

