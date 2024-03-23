Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.06

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.06 and traded as high as $76.44. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 153,623 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713 over the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

