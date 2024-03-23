Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RQI opened at $11.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.