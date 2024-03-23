Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.