Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PTA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.