Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 563,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Commercial Metals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 153,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

