Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.59

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 12566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Commerzbank Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

