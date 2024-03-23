Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $200.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,999. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

