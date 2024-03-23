Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 75,407 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. 2,788,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

