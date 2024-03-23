Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 77,845 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

