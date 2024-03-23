Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.57. The company had a trading volume of 426,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $334.79 and a 52 week high of $537.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.36.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

