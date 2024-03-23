Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $26.28 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UNH traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $490.07. 2,847,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,826. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.61 and its 200-day moving average is $518.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.