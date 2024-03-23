Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $41.04 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $41,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.78. 1,453,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

