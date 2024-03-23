Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 26,811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

