Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas Energy Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas Energy Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 17.17% 47.40% 9.13% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 5.12% 13.10% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.64 $105.43 million $1.57 14.25 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $30.91 billion 0.74 $2.86 billion $2.14 15.75

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

