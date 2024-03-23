Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

